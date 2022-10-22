Ramoji Film City former MD Atluri Rammohan Rao passes away

Hyderabad: Formed Managing Director of Ramoji Film City Atluri Rammohan Rao on Saturday passed away at the age of 87. He was reportedly suffering from age-related issues. He was admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology recently where he was undergoing treatment and passed away on Saturday.

It is to be mention here that Rammohan Rao was a childhood friend of media baron Ramoji Rao. It is believed that the duo studied together in same school.

Rammohan Rao was born in Pedaparupudi village in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh in 1935. He elected teacher as his profession where Ramoji Rao plunged into business.

In 1978, he left his profession and joined Eeandu from where he worked hard to at last in 1982 took up responsibility as MD of Eenadu till 1995. Later he became the MD of Ramoji Film City.

It is believed that Rammohan Rao took some crucial decisions for the development of Ramoji Film City during his tenure as MD. It is to be noted here that Rammohan Rao recently resigned from MD post.

Rammohan Rao's last rites will be conducted at Jubilee Hills at 10 am.