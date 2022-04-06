Ramraj Cotton opens showroom in Mancherial

Mancherial: Ramraj Cotton Company opened its showroom in Mancherial on Wednesday. Mancherial MLA N.Diwakar Rao Inaugurated the showroom.

Ramraj's newly launched anti-bacterial dhotis will protect from bacterial and viral infections.

All the products manufactured by Ramraj Cotton is made from the cloth of soft cotton fabrics, which are designed by the experts in textiles and sold. Dhotis, shirts, banians are sold not only in South india but also in north india and outsides states. All are well aware of the fact that Ramraj cotton is the only company which has carved niche for itself in the sales of dhotis countrywide.

The dhoti ranges of Ramraj cotton showrooms are : Fancy Border Dhotis, Stainguard dhotis, perfumed dhotis, wrinkle-free dhotis, subhamuhurtha dhotis, embroidery dhotis, Mayilkan dhotis, panchakachcha dhotis, silk dhotis and more. Cotton shirts, embroidery shirts, wrinkle-free shirts, cool cotton shirts, subhamuhurtha shirts, ultimate shirts, designer shirts, silk shirts, linen shirts Border matching Shirts, White and color face masks and more. T-shirts in various colours which are attractive to youths are also available here.