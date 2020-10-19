Ranga Reddy: Balapur Lake embankment collapses

Ranga Reddy: Panic gripped among the public at Kanchanbagh and its surrounding areas after the embankment of Gurram Cheruvu in Balapur collapsed on Saturday midnight.

Many residential areas like Hafiz Baba nagar, Omer colony, Nabeel colony and other adjoining areas were water logged.

The Gurram Cheruvu which was over flowing after a second lash of rains on Saturday in Hyderabad, resulted in the collapse of its embankment and water started flowing towards the residential areas. The public panicked and started moving out of their place.

After the incident, teams of Disaster Response Force and police rushed to the spot and started rescuing the people from the affected areas and shifted the public to shelter zones.