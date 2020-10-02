Ranga Reddy: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna felicitated

Ranga Reddy: BJP leaders gave a grand welcome and felicitated BJP National Vice-president DK Aruna in Thimmapur and Shadnagar on her way to Alampur Jogulamba temple on Thursday.

Later Aruna paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar's statue.

District BJP President Bokka Narsimha Reddy, District General Secretary Depalli Ashok Goud, District Spokespersons Mahender Reddy, Venkatesh Gupta, Shadnagar BJP In-charge Sreevardhan Reddy, Senior leaders Dr Vijay Kumar, Patapalli Krishna Reddy, Venkateswara Reddy, Vishnuvarshan Reddy, Bhaskar, Vamsi Krishna, Dodala Venkatesh Yadav, Mathanrishikesh, Narasimhulu, Suresh, Manikanta, Kanduri Manohar Reddy and Pulender Reddy were also present.