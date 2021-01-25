Ranga Reddy: CMRF cheques handed over to beneficiaries

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy handed over CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries on Sunday. A cheque for Rs60,000 has been handed over to Vijayendra, a resident of Badangpet.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Telangana government has been implementing several reforms for the betterment of people in the State.

The government has been providing financial assistance through CMRF funds to poor and needy and people should make use of this opportunity, she said.BadangpetDeputy Mayor IbrahamShakar, Badangpetmunicipality ex-vice-chairman Narasimha Reddy and other TRS leaders attended the programme.

Similarly, Keshampet MPP Y Ravinder Yadav handed over Chief Minister's Relief Fund cheque to a beneficiary, Kanam Sulochana, at Keshampet in Shadnagar constituency on Saturday. The MPP handed over the cheque for Rs 38,000 to Sulochana, a resident of Kondapalli village of Keshampet mandal.Speaking on the occasion, the MPP said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving utmost importance to the welfare of people and in this regard, several schemes have been launched for their benefit. He urged the needy to make use of government schemes.

Former ZPTC PalleNarsing Rao, co-optive member Jamal Khan, TRS leader Kottam Narayana Reddy, TRS youth leaders Kanam Prem Kumar Goud and Chandra Shekhar Goud and locals were present on the occasion.