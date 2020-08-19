Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inspects various colonies

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited several colonies affected with rainwater and enquired the residents regarding their problems on Tuesday.

Later, she held a meeting with Colony Association Leaders of BDL Colony, Sainagar phase-1 and phase-2, Laxminagar Colony, Mallikarjuna Colony, Padmavathi Colony and Lokayuktha Colony in Badangpet Corporation She later instructed to the officials that the drainage and water lodging problems should be solved soon. A permanent solution for this problem should be given within two months.



Mayor Chigurintha Paarijatam, Deputy Mayor Shekar, Commissioner Krishna Mohan Reddy, LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Upendra Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.