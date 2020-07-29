Ranga Reddy: JCB, excavator get stuck in Gandipet lake FTL area

Ranga Reddy: As the officials turn their heads away from the trespassing incidents at Gandipet lake for the past few days, a few illegal activities have been taking place in the area.

The HMWSS Board has swung into action after a group of youngsters illegally entered the lake area a few days back in their cars for partying at the lake side. Consequently, their cars were submerged into the adjoining part of the lake, as it was a part of the FTL area.

Later, a few JCBs and Hitachi excavator entered the area to retrieve the cars from lake. But, instead of the cars being pulled out, a JCB and excavator also got stuck in the area. For the past few days, the heavy weight cranes have been trying to pull the JCB and excavator out of the lake and were not able to pull them out until Wednesday evening.

Filing a complaint in Narsingi police station regarding the illegal activities taking place in the Gandipet lake area, the HMWSS Board officials said that the reservoir is purely meant for supply of drinking water to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Hence, this reservoir is to be protected from any kind of pollution.

HMWSS Board mentioned that during the routine inspection by their department patrolling staff, it was observed that many heavy vehicles like tractors, JCBs and excavators have illegally entered inside the FTL area. The board also mentioned that inspite of the lake police functioning, many illegal activities have been going on in lake area.