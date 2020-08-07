Ranga Reddy: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy holds tele conference with mandal Agricultural Officers

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that all the eligible farmers will be benefited under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Minister on Thursday held Tele conference meeting with mandal Agricultural Officers at her camp office.

She said that total of 3,04,026 farmers across RR district are eligible for Rythu Bandhu scheme and only 2,64,858 farmers submitted their bank account details.

A total of Rs 336.31 crore was transferred into eligible farmer's bank accounts in monsoon 2020.

She asked every eligible farmer to submit bank account details to avail the scheme.

Minister requested farmers to utilise the money that they received under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

In present financial year a total of Rs 32.25 crore were transferred to 645 families under Rythu Bheema Pathakam, she added.

She further said that farmers should cultivate crops by utilising the funds they receive under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

District Collector Amoy Kumar, Additional Collector Harish, Agricultural Officer Geetha participated in the meeting.