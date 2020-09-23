Ranga Reddy: No sanitation workers in government schools

Ranga Reddy: The government has laid-off the sanitation workers from the schools. It has become a burden on teachers in of government schools because they have to sanitize the school premise on their own.



There are 889 pre-primary schools, 186 primary schools and 277 higher schools in the district and 1.75 lakh students are studying in these schools. Previous year 1, 600 sanitation worker worked in schools. The government laid-off the workers from their duties. 50% of the government teachers are attending the schools from September 21.

Due to the lack of sanitation workers in the government schools, teachers are forced to clean the schools. They are cleaning classrooms and school premises. The State government has issued orders on August 28 to Gram Panchayats that the sanitation workers in Gram Panchayats should clean the government schools and Anganwadi Centers in their locality. It has become a burden to the teachers in the government schools. On one hand, the teachers have to teach online classes to the students and the other hand they have to sanitize the school. So, they are facing problems.