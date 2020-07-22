Ranga Reddy: Woman declared corona positive sans test

Ranga Reddy: A rare incident happened in Shadnagar on Monday. A woman was declared positive for corona even without conducting test.

Shadnagar health department has resumed to conduct corona tests from Monday in Green Garden function hall due to which many people enrolled for the test.

A woman from Chilakamarri village enrolled for getting tested and had to wait for her turn to come. However, the kits were over for the day and health department asked the rest of them to come on Tuesday.

Health department sent a message to woman from Chilakamarri saying that she tested positive even without conducting the test. People said that this is negligence of Health department and also no higher officials are concerned about this.

People are shocked on coming to know about the woman being declared corona positive without conducting test on her.