Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ranganath denies concerns on legality of HYDRAA, says it has legal sanctity

Ranganath denies concerns on legality of HYDRAA, says it has legal sanctity
Highlights

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath addressed concerns regarding the legality of the recently established HYDRA initiative during a media conference held in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath addressed concerns regarding the legality of the recently established HYDRA initiative during a media conference held in Hyderabad. He clarified that HYDRA was officially launched on July 19 through an executive resolution via GO 99.

"Some individuals are questioning the legality of HYDRA, but I assure you, it is legal. It was established through an executive resolution," Ranganath stated. He announced that an ordinance aimed at reinforcing the initiative’s legality will be presented before the end of October, along with special powers that will be granted to support its operations.

Ranganath further stated that they aim to provide support to municipalities, the irrigation department, and the revenue offices," he added. He also compared the operational dynamics of HYDRA to that of the renowned Greyhounds task force, emphasizing its robust capabilities.

He said that the HYDRA initiative is anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of various governmental operations within the state.

