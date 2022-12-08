Rangareddy: Awareness conference for 2BHK beneficiaries organised

Rangareddy: An awareness conference for double bedroom beneficiaries was organised at Ganesh Garden function hall in Shadnagar on Wednesday. Local MLA Anjaiah Yadav participated as the chief guest.

On the occasion, the MLA said that there is a need for the public representatives to act transparently within their scope, especially for the poor who have been living on the footpaths on the road and have been staying in rented houses for years and who have no homes, this scheme would be very good. It is the government's ambition that only the truly deserving should get a double bedroom.

He said that if the real beneficiaries come forward, it would be better if they are selected through the village councils, and if they are fully identified and distributed to the homeless and those who have no property, then the government's goal will be fulfilled. He warned that no bribe should be given to anyone, not even a single rupee, and those who are known to have given a double bedroom house will not get a double bedroom house, and if any officials are found to have taken bribes, they will be suspended. The officials were told to select only the poor. RDO Rajeshwari, MRO Gopal, Municipal Commissioner Venkanna, Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice Chairman Nataraj, Municipal Counsellors, Co-op members, etc. participated in this programme.