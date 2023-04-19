Rangareddy: BRS-AIMIM alliance on the rocks as leaders continue to spar again

RANGAREDDY: The political alliance between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the AIMIM in Jalpally municipality, Rangareddy district, is on the verge of collapsing as leaders from both sides are at odds with each other ahead of the proposed elections. Earlier, the leaders of the alliance parties were seen together, but now they are openly criticising each other during government-sponsored events. Both sides are trying to take credit for development measures, but the local people are not pleased with their claims. AIMIM leaders are claiming that development measures are driven through Darussalam, the headquarters of their party, while BRS leaders are frustrated with their partners for hijacking the development efforts.

The recent brawl between BRS and AIMIM leaders during a government-sponsored programme organised to distribute cheques among the beneficiaries of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi schemes has further escalated tensions. During the programme, a senior BRS leader banged the mike on the floor in anger, leaving the audience shocked. The BRS leader was unhappy with the AIMIM leaders taking control of the event, holding the mike while BRS leaders were not given the opportunity to address the public. The scuffle between the alliance leaders have become commonplace during government-sponsored programmes and on WhatsApp platforms.

There is also a recent controversy over the sanctioning of funds for the construction of the eidgah platform in Pahadi Shareef area, which resulted in a heated exchange of words on WhatsApp groups maintained by both sides. AIMIM leaders try to downplay the controversy by saying that the municipality approved the fund, but BRS leaders contest this, saying that the fund was released on the representation of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who represents the Maheshwaram constituency.

Dejected BRS leaders in Jalpally have vented their frustration on Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy for giving prominence to AIMIM leaders over them to jeopardize their political career.

They believe that they have worked hard to ensure the party's presence in Jalpally, but their representations were ignored, giving the opposition councillors an upper hand. The people of Jalpally are not happy with the political fallout and say that both parties have failed to deliver the promised development.