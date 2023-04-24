Rangareddy: Inform neighbours when on vacation, police tells vacationers

Rangareddy : The Shadnagar Police on Sunday said while a few people inform the local police when they are going on vacation.

With the increase in the rates of burglaries, they are concerned about people who are not following safety precautions by not informing their neighbours or locking their house properly.

However, to prevent such illegal acts, they are taking proactive measures by regular patrolling to serve as a deterrent to potential burglars thereby increasing a sense of security among the locals.

They also said that by informing neighbours about their travel plans, residents can increase the number of people monitoring the neighbourhood which minimizes thefts.

It's a good idea to leave a light in the house as it can create the impression that someone is at home, even if the residents are away.

With the view of avoiding theft of valuables like cash, jewellery and other monetary or sentimental value items, residents must initiate necessary precautions, they added.