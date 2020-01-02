Rangareddygudem villagers raise pollution issue with Chief Secretary

Mahbubnagar: The villagers of Rangareddygudem in Rajapur mandal stopped the convoy of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and raised the issue of pollution being caused due to the iron factory in their village. They gave a representation to the Chief Secretary and requested him to intervene to see to it that the farmers of the village are saved from the pollution caused by the iron factory.



Earlier, the Chief Secretary was scheduled to visit Gundlapotlapally village in Rajapur mandal to launch the second phase of Palle-Pragathi programme. The CS, who came by road from Hyderabad, was received by District Collector Ronald Rose and was about to go the village for the programme. However, due to the closure of railway gate at Rangareddygudem village, the local villagers stopped the CS convoy and submitted him a representation.

The District Collector spoke with the villagers and tried to pacify and assured them that necessary action would be taken against the factory owners after a detailed inquiry into the issue. Later, some of the villagers asked the CS to visit their village, upon which, the CS agreed to visit the village and later spoke to the villagers and learnt about the prevailing problems and various issues of villagers. After this, the CS along with District Collector visited Gundlapotlapally village and launched the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme.