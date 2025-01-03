Rangavallulu: Reflections of Culture and Tradition.

Nagar Kurnool : A Rangoli competition was organized by the Vanitha Club and Vasavi Club in the premises of Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Nagar Kurnool town, in celebration of the Sankranti festival. A large number of women participated in the event, with 58 women creating beautiful and colorful Rangolis that reflected cultural traditions.

In the competition, Rajitha won the first prize, Shravani secured the second prize, and Mamatha claimed the third prize. The organizers of the clubs stated that such Rangoli competitions will be held annually to raise awareness among women, bring out their hidden talents, and preserve cultural traditions in the age of technology.

The event was attended by Vasavi Club President Ardha Sai Krishna, Vanitha Club President Lalitha, and Principal of Shishu Mandir School Prasannalakshmi, among others.



















