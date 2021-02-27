Khammam: 'Daring and dashing woman Rani Rudrama Reddy is the correct person to fight against the TRS government. Vote for her in Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduate constituency in MLC elections,' appealed Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) founder-president Jitta Balakrishana Reddy.



As part of election campaigning, Jitta visited Khammam town on Friday and met graduate voters and appealed them to cast their vote to party candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy.

Later, speaking to the media at Press Club here, he questioned the TRS government to show when it had provided one lakh jobs to the unemployed youth. The government cheated the jobless youth for the last six years, he added. The sitting TRS MLC had failed to solve the issues of graduates and he was busy in developing his properties only, he criticised. Balakrishna Reddy pointed out that the TRS leaders and Ministers didn't respond to the challenges thrown by YTP candidate on the development and jobs provided by the government. He stated the TRS government cheated people by not giving the Chief Minister post to a Dalit.

He also discussed the issues of temple town Bhadrachalam and alleged that the State government was not paying interest on the development of Bhadrachalam. The people in the town suffered from various issues but neither the State not Central government took initiation to solve the problems, he pointed out. Reminding that YTP had conducted one-day deeksha in Khammam town seeking the development of the temple town, he assured that they will continue their fought till all the problems are solved. He appealed to all the graduates in the district to cast their vote to the party candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy in the Graduate MLC elections.

Later, along with party leaders Jitta released Hindi songs for the development of Bhadrachalam.

YTP district president J Venkat Ramana and leaders V Rajeswar, Vishnu, Krishnarjun, K Raja Ratnam, P Kalyan, Kishore, Jeevan Reddy, Dinesh, Ramesh, Chandu, Siva, Kiran, Gopi and others participated in the programme.