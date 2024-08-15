  • Menu
Rape at Blind Girls Hostel: HC directs GP to be present

Rape at Blind Girls Hostel: HC directs GP to be present
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday heard the writ moved by the mother of a visually handicapped girl who suffered rape at the Blind Girls Hostel in July 2024.

An FIR was registered on July 16 against the accused, who worked as a bathroom cleaner in the hostel. The investigating officer wanted to record the girl’s statement before the magistrate. Summons were issued to bring her to Hyderabad.

However, she has been terrified to come following the sexual assault. However, the officer was insisting that she be brought here.

