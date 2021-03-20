Ration card in Telangana to get cancelled if not used for 3 months: Gangula Kamalakar

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said that centre has imposed restrictions on ration cards on Telugu states. Speaking on issuing new ration cards to the people in the assembly, the minister said that it is a constant process of issuing ration cards in the state and it will be continued forever.

"The centre said that only 23,46,000 people are eligible for the ration cards and also made it clear that only 1.91 crore beneficiaries should be considered. However, at present, there are 1.73 crore beneficiaries in the state and 80 per cent of population in Telangana have ration cards," the minister said.

He said that around 3.59 lakh ration cards were issued in 2019 including 7 lakh in Medak and 10,000 in Siddipet. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was in delay in issuing ration cards last year. In the past three years, 44,000 new cards were given and around 97,000 were pending," he said.

Kamalakar further added that all the pending applications are being scrutinized after which the new cards will be issued. He also made it clear that the existing cards will be cancelled for non-withdrawal of rations for three months.