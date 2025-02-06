Ration cards for all eligible beneficiaries: Dr Kota Neelima

Hyderabad: An awareness programme with Civil Supplies officials was conducted under the leadership of Dr Kota Neelima, in-charge of the Sanathnagar Assembly Constituency, at Ameerpet. The session was attended by Civil Supplies officials, local Congress leaders, and party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Neelima assured that those who were unable to obtain ration cards during the caste census need not be disheartened. She clarified that ration cards were issued only to the lower-middle-class segment and advised other eligible individuals to reapply through the Prajavani grievance redressal program, which is held every Monday.

She emphasised that every eligible beneficiary would receive a ration card and urged people to report any instances of officials demanding money for the process. She warned that strict action would be taken against those engaging in corrupt practices.