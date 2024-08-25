Ration cards: Government mulls inviting new applications

Hyderabad: Towards giving chances for those who have missed during the earlier drive of Praja Palana, the State government has decided to invite fresh applications for ration cards.

The cabinet sub-committee is likely to hold a meeting with MPs and MLAs to discuss the number of ration cards needed to be issued in their constituencies.

According to official sources, the cabinet sub-committee comprising Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy which held the first meeting earlier this month had elaborate discussion on criteria to be set for new ration cards. Also was discussed the feasibility of inviting new applications, and formulating new guidelines. “Once the criteria are set, we will be going for new applications. Right now we cannot say about the numbers, but suggestions from MLAs and MPs are being sought, either by having a meeting with them or getting their opinions via mail,” informed a higher official to The Hans India.

During the Praja Palana special drive which was undertaken during months of December and January, the number of applications received by the government was 1.25 crore, out of which those who had applied for ration cards was around 20 lakh. Presently, about 90 lakh households across Telangana have ration cards. At the time of Telangana's formation there were about 91 lakh ration card, which were later reduced to just over 89 lakh due to cancellations and families migrating to AP. Between 2016 and 2023, 6.4 lakh new ration cards were issued, however, about 6 lakh were deleted.

During the recent sub-committee meeting, there were proposals to fix eligibility criteria for issuing new ration cards. Eligibility should not have incomes more than Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas. Besides this, the criteria of ineligibility for having ownership of more than 3.5 acres of wetland and 7.5 acres of dry land are under consideration.

However, the committee's proposal of linking land ownership with ration cards has pushed people into apprehension. The proposal is seen as an attempt by the present government to further bring down their number of cards, mainly in rural areas, in view of the present financial crunch. “If the criteria of land are taken into consideration, the farmers or the owners of barren lands will be deprived of the privilege. The previous government has taken similar steps. The present government should reconsider this proposal,” felt K Rammurthy from Siddipet.