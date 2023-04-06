Raveen Kumar assumes charge as PCCM, SCR

Hyderabad: K Raveen Kumar Reddy assumed charge as Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), South Central Railway on Wednesday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

According to SCR officials, new PCCM belongs to the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1988 batch. Prior to the present assignment he worked as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Systems, South Central Railway. During his tenure as CAO, of Systems, he was instrumental in creating 100% Disaster Recovery (DR) tier III center for all passenger, freight, rolling stock, coaching, track maintenance, Human Resource Management Systems, MIS & ERP systems on Indian Railway's network with full redundancy and latest technology in coordination with Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) and other agencies.