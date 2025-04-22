Raviteja Junior College Students Excel in Intermediate Results

Nagar kurnool: Students of Raviteja Junior College in Nagarkurnool district center have achieved excellent results in the Intermediate examinations. In the MPC stream, M. Vaishnavi scored 989, B. Saidulu 967, M. Anusha 964, Y. Swathi 951, Ch. Madhavi 949, P. Sandhya 948, K. Shivamani 936, and M. Jagan 918 marks.

In the BiPC stream, K. Sushmitha secured 963, Sonia 957, S. Akhila 950, C. Sita 946, K. Lakshmi 945, K. Nagajyothi 942, and J. Sirisha scored 908 marks.

In the CEC stream, T. Harika scored 936 marks. Additionally, Sumayya Talath from the MPC first year scored 465 marks.

On this occasion, the college principal, Srinivas, felicitated the top-performing students with shawls and mementos, appreciating their academic excellence.