Reading fosters critical thinking

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshminarayana emphasised that students’ ability to read enhances their critical thinking, which in turn helps build a better society.

Speaking as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the 57th National Library Week on Wednesday, along with DPO Shyam Sunder, the Additional Collector stated that steps would be taken to ensure that cess funds from village panchayats would be utilised for library buildings. He assured that new library works would be completed soon.

Highlighting the importance of libraries, he mentioned that efforts would be made to establish fully equipped libraries in the district similar to those in municipalities. He promised facilities like dedicated reading rooms, record rooms, and a press club within the library premises. He recalled that libraries in the past were mainly limited to newspapers and novels but have now evolved to provide resources for understanding government welfare schemes and competitive exams.

Lakshminarayana urged philanthropic individuals with an interest in education to donate books for the libraries. He stressed that access to books needed for competitive exams would help students succeed and foster an interest in reading. He remarked that cultivating reading habits among students encourages better decision-making and sound thinking.