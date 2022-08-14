Ready to quit as MP for development of constituency, says Venkat Reddy

Bhongir: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday made sensational statement that he is ready to resign from MP post for the development of constituencies and fulfillment of pending assurances given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during elections and other occasions.

Speaking to the media, Bhongir MP fired salvos at CM KCR and his own party leaders who criticised him in the Chandur Congress meeting.

He criticised government for not contributing State contribution of 90 crores for extention of MMTS up to Rayagiri. He also mocked at TRS government over pending 6 lakh pensions in the State, limited sanctions of Dalit Bandhu scheme

He said KCR comes out from farm house during the elections and by-elections only.

KCR announces boons during elections and later ignores them after results, he asserted.

Stating that Revanth's apology to him is a good gesture, he informed that he will do election campaign in Munugodu only after Congress high command suspends party leader Addanki Dayakar who made comments against him in an unparliamentary language in the presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders.

He asked scribes to do surveys and intimate him the probable output result of forthcoming Munugodu by-poll