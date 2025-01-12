Recharge FASTags Before Leaving Home: Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu’s Advice to Vehicle Owners

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu has urged vehicle owners to ensure their FASTags are recharged before starting their journeys. Highlighting the importance of this step, he stated that it would help avoid traffic congestion and save valuable time at toll gates.

"By recharging FASTags in advance, motorists can bypass unnecessary delays and reduce the hassle caused by traffic pile-ups at toll plazas," said CP Sudheer Babu. He emphasized that being proactive in such matters ensures smoother travel for everyone on the roads.

The Commissioner’s advice comes in light of increasing traffic issues at toll gates, often caused by insufficient FASTag balances leading to manual payment processes. Vehicle owners are encouraged to take note of this suggestion and contribute to reducing traffic disruptions.