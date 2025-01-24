Reconsider move to shift Endowments Comm: Chilkur priest to Naidu

Hyderabad: The Chilkur Balaji head priest CS Rangarajan on Thursday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to reconsider the transfer of Endowments Commissioner Sathyanarayana, who has been instrumental the long pending Archaka welfare issues. “Shifting him at this juncture would jeopardise the efforts put in till now,” he said.

Rangarajan, who is also the convener of the Temples Protection Movement, wrote a letter to Naidu, saying Sathyanarayana has been a dedicated officer, has been performing very well and bringing a good name to the government. ‘He has been instrumental in implementing the long pending Archaka welfare issues and will be able to complete the same in the next few months. Even though we are not supposed to question routine transfers of IAS officers, his case needs to be dealt with a different outlook Sir! His shifting will put all the efforts put in till now in complete jeopardy,” said Rangarajan.

He further said IAS officer Vinay Chand was posted as Principal Secretary Revenue (Endowments). “A junior officer above a senior commissioner… It is definitely a shortsighted move and needs to be reversed. I would like to request once again in interest of temple system to reconsider this decision Sir,” said Rangarajan.