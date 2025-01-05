Live
- Three killed as Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar
- Two engines of crashed Jeju Air jet moved to hangar for investigation
- CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for deciphering Indus Valley civilisation
- NGT issues notice to Delhi govt on plea alleging land for afforestation under illegal encroachment
- Two Arrested in CMR College Case for Misconduct in Girls' Hostel
- 4-lane Banihal bypass ready: Nitin Gadkari on J&K's critical infrastructure development
- Heavy snow blankets South Korea's wider Seoul, eastern region
- Centre to launch PLI scheme 1.1 for boosting steel manufacturing tomorrow
- PFI Pulwarisharif case: NIA arrests key accused at IGI airport
- Krithi Shetty and her million-dollar smile
Just In
Record low temperatures in Agency areas
Temperatures in the Agency areas are dropping by the day. In many parts of the district, the mercury levels have reduced to below 10 degrees Celsius over the past few days.
Asifabad: Temperatures in the Agency areas are dropping by the day. In many parts of the district, the mercury levels have reduced to below 10 degrees Celsius over the past few days. Sirpur (U) of Kumaram Bhim district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Saturday, while 7.1 degrees Celsius in Tiryani Centre, 8.3 in Kerameri, 8.8 in Dhanora village, 9.7 in Wankidi mandal centre and 10.1 degrees Celsius in Kagaz Nagar were recorded. Similarly, the intensity of cold is increasing in other regions.
With the cold conditions, people are facing severe difficulties. Children and elderly are taking precautions not to get affected by cold. Many people are suffering from breathing problems due to extreme cold.
Businesses open at 10 am and close at 7 pm. As a result, urban and mandal centres look deserted during the evening. Camp fires are set up in front of the houses to keep people warm. Foggy conditions are visible even at 8 in the morning.