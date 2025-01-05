Record low temperatures in Agency areas

Asifabad: Temperatures in the Agency areas are dropping by the day. In many parts of the district, the mercury levels have reduced to below 10 degrees Celsius over the past few days. Sirpur (U) of Kumaram Bhim district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Saturday, while 7.1 degrees Celsius in Tiryani Centre, 8.3 in Kerameri, 8.8 in Dhanora village, 9.7 in Wankidi mandal centre and 10.1 degrees Celsius in Kagaz Nagar were recorded. Similarly, the intensity of cold is increasing in other regions.

With the cold conditions, people are facing severe difficulties. Children and elderly are taking precautions not to get affected by cold. Many people are suffering from breathing problems due to extreme cold.

Businesses open at 10 am and close at 7 pm. As a result, urban and mandal centres look deserted during the evening. Camp fires are set up in front of the houses to keep people warm. Foggy conditions are visible even at 8 in the morning.