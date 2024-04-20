Red Cross ambulatory medical services for the elderly in Lingasanipalli village

Nagarkurnool: Indian Red Cross Society Nagar Kurnool Under the auspices of the district department, ambulatory medical services were provided to the elderly in the vicinity of Palem Primary Health Center and in Lingasanipalli village today.

Speaking in this program, Red Cross District Secretary Ramesh Reddy said that a medical camp was organized for the elderly of Lingasani Palli village today. 54 elderly people above 60 years of age were provided medical services in this camp. In this program all elderly people with diabetes BP. He said that the tests have been conducted.

Youth Red Cross District Convenor Kumar Said that informed the 54 old people of the village about hypertension, diabetic medicines and multivitamin, calcium tonics, eye drops and various health precautions to be taken.

District Youth Red Cross convener Kumar, medical staff Padma, Yadamma, Asha workers and village elders participated in this camp.