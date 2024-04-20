Live
- EPFO adds 15.48 lakh net members in February as employment rises
- What's wrong if Rahul Gandhi contests from two places, Modi did it too: KC Venugopal
- Red Cross ambulatory medical services for the elderly in Lingasanipalli village
- Varun Sandesh comes with a concept-based film ‘Nindha’
- Priyadarshi’s rom-com with Nabha Natesh titled ‘Darling’
- Vedhika captivates in a mesmerising Blue lehenga
- Director Tharun Bhascker ventures into lead role opposite Eesha Rebba
- Scary first look of Sunny Leone’s ‘Mandira’ unveiled
- Nara Rohith’s ‘Prathinidhi 2’ trailer promises gripping political drama
- Revere farmers who grow our food: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu
Just In
Red Cross ambulatory medical services for the elderly in Lingasanipalli village
Indian Red Cross Society Nagar Kurnool Under the auspices of the district department, ambulatory medical services were provided to the elderly in the vicinity of Palem Primary Health Center and in Lingasanipalli village today.
Nagarkurnool: Indian Red Cross Society Nagar Kurnool Under the auspices of the district department, ambulatory medical services were provided to the elderly in the vicinity of Palem Primary Health Center and in Lingasanipalli village today.
Speaking in this program, Red Cross District Secretary Ramesh Reddy said that a medical camp was organized for the elderly of Lingasani Palli village today. 54 elderly people above 60 years of age were provided medical services in this camp. In this program all elderly people with diabetes BP. He said that the tests have been conducted.
Youth Red Cross District Convenor Kumar Said that informed the 54 old people of the village about hypertension, diabetic medicines and multivitamin, calcium tonics, eye drops and various health precautions to be taken.
District Youth Red Cross convener Kumar, medical staff Padma, Yadamma, Asha workers and village elders participated in this camp.