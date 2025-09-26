Red Cross Blood Centre Announces Sufficient Stock of Screened Blood Units

Mahabubnagar: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Blood Centre in Mahabubnagar has confirmed that it has an adequate supply of screened blood units to meet emergency needs. As of September 25, a total of 414 blood units are available at the centre.

According to Lion Nataraj, President of Red Cross Mahabubnagar branch, The IRCS blood bank in the district is currently having following blood stocks that includes 100 units of A positive, 4 units of A negative, 110 units of B positive, 1 unit of B negative, 40 units of AB positive, 152 units of O positive, and 7 units of O negative.

In addition to these, the centre has 230 units of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) ready for immediate use. It also provides single-donor platelets and plasma services, ensuring that patients with critical requirements receive timely support.

Officials from the blood centre urged hospitals and the public to make use of these resources and encouraged healthy individuals to donate blood regularly to maintain adequate reserves.

For emergencies or voluntary donations, the Red Cross Blood Bank can be reached at 08542-246225.