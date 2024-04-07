Red Cross medical services for elderly nomads

Nagarkurnool: Under the aegis of Indian Red Cross Society Nagar Kurnool District Branch today, on the occasion of World Health Day, nomadic medical services were provided to elderly nomads in Nagar Kurnool town.

District Secretary Ramesh Reddy speaking in this program said that a medical camp was organized for the elderly of the nomads today on the occasion of World Health Day and medical services were provided to the elderly in this camp. Diabetes BP for all nomads in this program. Tests were conducted. After that the elderly nomads were informed about the health precautions to be taken along with providing hypertension, diabetic medicines and multivitamin, calcium tonics, eye drops medicine.

Red Cross Vice Chairman Sridhar, District Youth Red Cross District Convener Kumar, Anuradha, Volunteer Megha Varshini and others participated in this medical camp.