Live
- TN tops the number of requests in Election Commission of India's Suvidha portal
- Lucknow Police seek power to remove illegal vendors, seize their goods
- NPP partner of NDA but people of NE first choice for party: Meghalaya CM
- Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhasri joins BJD
- 74 pc Indians in favour of govt creating mandatory BIS standard for hospital bills: Report
- Attacks on Central investigating agencies in Bengal have become regular: PM Modi
- Youth stabbed to death over matchbox in Delhi, two juveniles apprehended
- IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl as SKY returns for MI
- Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency
- Student from Rajasthan commits suicide in Gujarat's Parul University
Just In
Red Cross medical services for elderly nomads
Under the aegis of Indian Red Cross Society Nagar Kurnool District Branch today, on the occasion of World Health Day, nomadic medical services were provided to elderly nomads in Nagar Kurnool town.
Nagarkurnool: Under the aegis of Indian Red Cross Society Nagar Kurnool District Branch today, on the occasion of World Health Day, nomadic medical services were provided to elderly nomads in Nagar Kurnool town.
District Secretary Ramesh Reddy speaking in this program said that a medical camp was organized for the elderly of the nomads today on the occasion of World Health Day and medical services were provided to the elderly in this camp. Diabetes BP for all nomads in this program. Tests were conducted. After that the elderly nomads were informed about the health precautions to be taken along with providing hypertension, diabetic medicines and multivitamin, calcium tonics, eye drops medicine.
Red Cross Vice Chairman Sridhar, District Youth Red Cross District Convener Kumar, Anuradha, Volunteer Megha Varshini and others participated in this medical camp.