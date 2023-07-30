Live
Red Cross organises medical camp at old age home
Karimnagar: Indian Red Cross Society mobile unit organised a medical camp for 48 elderly people at Veera Brahmananda Swamy Ashram here on Saturday.
Blood tests and urine tests were conducted for people with chronic diseases and were given and medicines and fruits. The programme was organised under the leadership of Indian Red Cross Society Chairman P Keshav Reddy, Secretary Utkuri Radhakrishna Reddy, treasurer P Srihari Reddy and Dr. MLN Reddy. Local CDPO attended the event. Elderly people expressed their happiness over the services of Indian Red Cross Society and Technicians staff .The Indian Red Cross Society has always been at the forefront of providing services to the elderly and orphans in emergency situations in remote areas with a mobile medical unit. The ashram organiser Sepelli Veeramadhav thanked IRCS.