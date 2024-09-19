Regional Ring Road Alignment Sparks Controversy Over Land Deals

Hyderabad: The Regional Ring Road (Triple R) project around Hyderabad has sparked controversy due to significant alignment changes in the southern part of the project. The new route is seen as favoring certain political leaders, bypassing the original alignment in favour of land owned by influential figures.

The previous alignment, which was 189 kilometres long, has been extended to 194 kilometres. However, locals have raised concerns that this extension primarily benefits a few political leaders who own vast acres of land in the area. The route has shifted away from public land and now cuts through small farmers’ lands, causing distress among local communities.

Farmers from affected villages have expressed their anguish over losing their land for the benefit of a few elite landowners. Several have voiced their concerns over phone calls and are preparing to protest against the government's decision.

While the original alignment proposed during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was approved, the current Congress government has reportedly altered the alignment to benefit specific leaders. This includes members of both the Congress and ruling parties who own significant tracts of land in the Chevella and Amanagal areas.

The changes have raised eyebrows, with many questioning the secrecy surrounding the new alignment and the haste with which it was implemented. Farmers who stand to lose their land have accused the government of prioritizing the interests of powerful individuals over the common people.

Allegations have also surfaced that the changes were made to avoid central government scrutiny, with the state government seeking funding from the World Bank for the project. This move would allow them to execute the project independently without central oversight, further fueling speculation of corruption.

Local political observers note that the land near the new alignment has seen a surge in demand, further raising concerns about insider dealings. The situation remains tense, with affected communities gearing up for protests, demanding a transparent and fair alignment that does not disproportionately affect small farmers.