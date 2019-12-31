Registration for tour, travel operators to be made mandatory

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday directed officials to prepare guidelines for registering the tours and travels operators with the department.

Addressing a meeting with tours and travels operators in Hyderabad, the Tourism Minister said that the tourism is rapidly growing sector in Telangana and it is providing vast employment opportunities to people.

Some of the bogus operators are fleecing the tourist and earning bad name to the State. To curb the activities of bogus tours and travel agents, the department will have registration of tours and travels operators, the Minister said.

The Minister alleged that the tourist sites in Telangana were ignored by the rulers during undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He said that as part of encouragement of tourism sector in the State, government is developing Kaleshwaram, Laknavaram, Somashila, Buddhavanam, ecopark, Ramappa, Pillalamarri, Manair Dam, Jogulamba temple in Alampur, Mallela Teertham, Mannanuru and others.

He asked the tours and travels operators to strive for bringing more domestic and international tourists at these tourism spots.

The operators would be encouraged by giving awards, the Minister said, adding that that tours and travels operators from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would be organised soon.