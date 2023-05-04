Regularise junior panchayat secretaries: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon the government employees in the State to come onto the roads and protests to solve their problems.

He told the employees to remember their struggles to achieve the goal of separate Telangana and show that fighting spirit again. He assured to support the employees in their struggle. He wanted the employees become partners in the struggle staged by the BJP.

Sanjay Kumar extended solidarity to the strike of the junior panchayat secretaries (JPS) here on Wednesday and added that their strike was legitimate and demanded the government to regularise them immediately. He released an open letter written to CM KCR to the media in the presence of the junior secretaries.

Speaking on the occasion he said it was unfair not to regularise the junior panchayat secretaries who have cleared all the qualifications after completing the probationary period of four years. The CM promised that after he becomes the CM, there would contract and outsourcing, all of them would be made permanent. But he failed to keep the promise, the BJP leader alleged.

JPS role was crucial in the development work going on in the villages. The reason why the centre has been giving awards to the panchayats was that the JPS were working hard but not because of the CM KCR.

JPS were democratically on strike however, the government was creating riffles between them and the regular secretaries. Under the rule of KCR, the employees of all categories including Singareni, electricity and RTC were in serious trouble.

Countdown to KCR has started and BJP was ready to see his end. JPS need not be afraid, BJP would agitate on their behalf and ready to go to jail and lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, Sanjay Kumar said.