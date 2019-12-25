Rehabilitation and resettlement works nearing completion

Mulugu: Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials and representatives of agencies to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) works of Tuniki-Bollaram as early as possible. He reviewed the status of works along with Joint Collector Padmakar, RDO Vijayender Reddy, tahasildar, engineering officers and others at the site.

The Collector noted that the rehabilitation and resettlement works for the oustees of Kondapochamma Reservoir project, taken up at Tuniki-Bollaram village, were nearing completion. He said all facilities and amenities for the residents had been provided in the newly constructed colony.