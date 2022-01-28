Rein in your leaders, don't cross limits: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to CM KCR

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to rein in and ensure his Ministers and MLAs do not cross their limits.

Addressing the media persons at Nandipet on Thursday, he cautioned the TRS chief that BJP will not remain silent if the pink party continues with its provocations.

The Karimnagar MP said people have voted to serve them. However, "if the TRS forgets it, then it should be prepared to learn lessons hard way," he added.

He demanded of registering cases against those responsible for the attack on the Nizambad MP Aravind Dharmapuri and the Commissioner of Police for his alleged cooperation to the attack and added that "Day before yesterday police attacked me, today on Aravind and earlier in Nalgonda." Does the dream of separate Telangana realised with the sacrifices of 1,400 people was meant to unleash attacks on ourselves by one another, Bandi asked.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned of sever cost if there is any further aggression by TRS and Nizamabad police against single BJP cadre.

Bandi met Nizamabad MP Arvind and MLA Raghunandan Rao on Thursday and BJP activists who were injured in an attack by turmeric farmers and expressed sympathy.

Bandi met BJYM district secretary Amandu Vijay Krishna, who was injured in an attack by TRS activists and was saddened to learn of the attack.

Bandi said that people have decided to vote BJP to power for democracy to sustain in Telangana. The impatient and restless CM KCR thus encouraged his party cadre to attack BJP leaders. "What will be the fate of law and order in the State when the Chief Minister of the State is encouraging such attacks," he asked.

Further, he asked if it is a sin to ask an account of its electoral assurance of farm loan waiver, implementation of Dalit Bandhu, a job for every household and unemployment allowance.

The TRS chief is not able to relish as people in Telangana want a change of guard and turned intolerant as the BJP struggles on various issues making people raise questions against the TRS government, he added.

"We are prepared to bear the attacks and to make any sacrifice to free the state from the incompetent KCR's rule." Kumar said CM KCR should remember that if TRS is in power in the State, it was BJP which is in power at the Centre.

The TS BJP chief also cautioned the police that it would be the BJP that will come to power in the State. It would be their loss if they continue to listen to KCR words. Kumar said that several IAS and IPS officers were worried about how they were being made to act against the laws.

"Both the DGP and Nizamabad Police Commissioner knew the planned attack on MP Aravind Kumar beforehand. It is gross injustice on the part of police who were to project involving in such attacks in the direction of CM." "The CM does not respond when an elected MP was attacked. The DGP and CP remained helpless in talking about. It is shameful that no FIR has been registered even after an attempt was made on the life of an elected MP with knives and sticks."