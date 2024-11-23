  • Menu
Release funds for temples located in Boath constituency: Cong leaders

Adilabad: Congress party’s Boath constituency in-charge Gajender met Endowments Minister Konda Surekha at the Secretariat in Hyderabad and submitted a request to release the pending funds for temples located in Boath constituency in Adilabad district and call for tenders for the Sri Bhakta Shiva Markandeya Temple in Both town.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the minister had promised to sanction the required funds for all temples during the tenure of the Congress government and that efforts should be made to create a spiritual atmosphere by releasing the pending funds across the constituency.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel, former Union Minister Samudrala Venugopal Chari, Adivasi Congress State vice chairman Komuram Koteshwar, Congress party district spokesperson Pasula Chanti, Congress party senior leader M Bhojanna, and former MPP Gangula Laxmi Mallesh were present.

