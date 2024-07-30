Release of Funds for the Second Phase of Farmer Loan Waiver Amidst Festive Atmosphere.

Gadwal : The second phase of funds release for the prestigious Farmer Loan Waiver 2024, implemented by the state government, took place grandly on Tuesday. State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, other ministers, and senior officials, released the loan waiver funds from the state secretariat premises. The district-level event, held at the District Collector's office, was presided over by District Collector B.M. Santosh, and attended by beneficiary farmers, agriculture and cooperative department officials, and bankers. The program was watched via live telecast, and the Chief Minister's message was viewed by the attendees.





On this occasion, the District Collector ceremonially handed over cheques related to the second phase of the loan waiver to several beneficiary farmers, along with officials. Addressing the farmers, the Collector stated that the state government is depositing ₹174.73 crores into the accounts of district farmers through the loan waiver. As part of this, loans below ₹1 lakh were waived in the first phase on the 18th of this month, and now in the second phase, loans below ₹1.5 lakh are being waived with the release of funds.





The Collector explained that in the first phase, ₹144.09 crores benefited 24,398 farmer families, and in the second phase, ₹174.73 crores have been deposited into the accounts of 18,141 farmer families. He assured that the administration has taken all necessary steps to ensure the smooth implementation of the loan waiver program in the district, with the primary aim of benefiting farmers. He emphasized that if there are any issues at the grassroots level regarding the loan waiver, complaints will be addressed, and measures will be taken to ensure that every eligible farmer benefits. He instructed bankers and agriculture officials to support the farmers, ensuring no farmer faces inconvenience. He underscored the responsibility of field-level officials to see that no farmer is put to any trouble.



The Collector extended congratulations on behalf of the district administration to all farmers who benefited from the first and second phases of the loan waiver.



District Agriculture Officer Govind Naik, District Cooperative Officer Prasad Rao, Lead Bank Manager Ayyapu Reddy, relevant agriculture department officials, cooperative society presidents, local public representatives, and farmers participated in this programme .

