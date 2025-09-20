Reliance Digital launches festive offers on iPhones

Hyderabad: Electronics retail chain Reliance Digital announced the nationwide launch of the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 17 series.

This season, Reliance Digital is making festivities arrive early with the lowest-ever prices on the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16e.

For the first time, the iPhone 16 Plus is available at an effective price of Rs 57,990, while the iPhone 16e at just Rs 42,990.

The larger screen of iPhone 16 plus provides a more immersive experience for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking.

The iPhone 16e is the lowest priced Apple Intelligence-powered iPhone, making advanced innovation more accessible to millions of Indians.

Offers will be available only till stocks last.