Reliance Foundation Donates Rs. 20 Crore to Telangana CMRF for Flood Victims

In a generous gesture to support flood victims in Telangana, the Reliance Foundation has donated Rs. 20 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Representatives from the foundation, on behalf of Nita Ambani, presented the donation check to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The meeting was attended by key representatives from Reliance, including PMS Prasad and PVL Madhavrao, among others. The donation aims to assist in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the recent floods, demonstrating Reliance's commitment to aiding communities in crisis.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude for the substantial contribution, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in providing timely support to flood-affected families. The donation is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the urgent needs of the victims and facilitating recovery in the region.