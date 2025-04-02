Relief for common man with fine rice supply

Karimnagar: The State government has finally begun distributing fine rice to ration card holders, starting on Ugadi, after a three-month delay from the initially announced rollout in January. The distribution, which was promised during the Vemulawada Sabha, aims to provide relief to low-income and middle-class families struggling with skyrocketing rice prices. Since the formation of Telangana, the previous government did not issue new ration cards and provided only coarse rice, without wheat, sugar, or pulses. In the last two years, the price of fine rice has surged from Rs 35-40 per kg to Rs 60-70 per kg, making it unaffordable for many.

Housewife Manjula said that they are a middle-class family and that they are burdened by the high cost of rice in the market. She expressed her happiness and said that the government is now providing fine rice and that she is relieved. She also asked for the supply of sugar, wheat, pulses and other grains as per the previous distribution.

Karimnagar district Ration Dealers Association president Ration Rodda Srinivas told The Hans India that the government’s provision of ration rice is a good sign and that the commission should be increased accordingly. Ration dealers faced a lot of hardship during the previous government’s tenure. They said that they would take a loan of lakhs of rupees and paid DDs to bring the goods, but the profit they made was only enough for the interest.

Current ration cards available across the district Karimnagar, ration cards: 2,76,929 -beneficiaries: 8,04,968; Jagityala Ration Cards: 3,07,127- Beneficiaries: 8,82,187; Peddapalli Ration Cards: 2,19,671 -Beneficiaries: 6,24,946; Sircilla Ration Cards: 1,73,745- Beneficiaries: 4,97,103.