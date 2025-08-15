Relief measures: Govt releases Rs 1 cr each to districts hit by heavy rain

Hyderabad: State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced the release of Rs 1 crore each to the districts hit by heavy rain and instructed the officials concerned to monitor relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

In the wake of the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rains across the state over another two to three days, the Minister held a video conference and directed the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners to be on high alert and take preventive measures to avoid any loss of life and property. The officials briefed the Minister that some areas have received more than expected rainfall and that appropriate steps would be taken in the coming days in view of the IMD forecast.

Reddy said that Rs 1 crore released to rain-battered districts is intended for relief measures. Senior officers have been appointed as Special Officers in all 10 districts to monitor the relief measures.

The Minister instructed the Collectors to cancel the leaves of the officers and staff on leave and draft them for relief works. He directed the Municipal, Metro Water Board and Police traffic departments to work in coordination and ensure that people do not face any difficulties.

Srinivas Reddy said that special attention should be paid to the safety of railway lines, low-level bridges, causeways and low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging during the rains.

Police personnel should be deployed especially near low-level bridges. He suggested that appropriate measures be taken to also prevent the spread of infectious diseases and ensure that drinking water is not contaminated.