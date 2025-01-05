Religious leaders join hands to fight drug menace

Hyderabad: Religious leaders representing different faiths have joined hands to fight against the increasing menace of narcotics.

During a round table conference organised with theme ‘role of religious leaders in curbing the menace of narcotics’ under the banner of Dharmik Jan Morcha (Telangana) in the City, leaders from different faiths resolved to take forward the message within their communities and find ways to curb the menace.

Expressing concern that an increased number of youth were falling prey to this vice, they urged parents to inculcate moral and ethical behaviour amongst children from an early age.

The event was presided over by Dr Mohammed Saleem Engineer, national coordinator of Morcha. Chilkur Balaji temple priest Laxmi Narasimhulu, representative of Langayath Math Swamy Prabhudeva, Father Anataiah and Sandeep Thakur and scores of others emphasised that the body was god given gift and God would not tolerate harming it by any means.