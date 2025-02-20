Relishing the goodness of mangoes all year long

Hyderabad: For the first time in India, mango lovers will have the opportunity to taste the king of fruits—long after the harvest season ends. The Salmani brothers, renowned for their expertise in fruit preservation, are set to showcase a unique collection of frozen organic mangoes, including varieties once exclusive to the Nizams of Hyderabad.

These mangoes, mostly sourced from the Kohir farms, are naturally ripened and preserved at -25 degrees Celsius since May and June of the previous year. Unlike conventionally stored fruits, these frozen mangoes retain their freshness for up to two years without losing their natural flavor and texture.

Habeeb Salmani, a food researcher and one of the brothers behind this initiative, explains the science behindthis preservation. “Since the mangoes are stored at extremely low temperatures, they remain fresh and edible when taken out. However, they must be consumed immediately as they turn rock solid over time. We have been consuming these frozen mangoes for over a decade,” he says.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Salmani brothers have decided to publicly exhibit these frozen delicacies and plan to make them available year-round starting from 2026. The collection includes premium varieties such as Zafran, Safeda, Shahi Chowsa, and Anarkali, promising an exclusive tasting experience for mango connoisseurs.

Habeeb, a passionate mango enthusiast, has been experimenting with mango cultivation for several decades. Through grafting and cross-pollination techniques, he has successfully preserved and developed nearly 18 rare varieties, some of which were once reserved for royalty.

“The gardens of the Nizams, spread across different regions, housed some of the rarest mango varieties, many of which were inaccessible to commoners. Over time, several of these varieties were lost. We took it upon ourselves to save them through scientific methods and even created new hybrids,” he shares.One of their prized discoveries is the Farhat mango, named for its extraordinary sweetness. A typical mango has a sweetness level that rarely crosses 20, but the Farhat variety boasts an impressive level of 28, making it a truly exceptional find.

For those eager to experience this unique venture, the Salmani brothers will be holding a one-day exhibition on February 20, showcasing 50 to 60 varieties of frozen mangoes, including some of the rarest in the world. This event not only marks a significant breakthrough in fruit preservation but also makes royal delicacies accessible to the common public. The exhibition will take place in the evening at the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI), Rajendar Nagar, and will be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, MLA Prakash Goud, and MLC Amir Ali Khan, among other dignitaries.

With the promise of year-round mango availability, the Salmani brothers are revolutionizing the way we enjoy this beloved fruit.