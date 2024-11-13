Remand Report in Lagcherla Attack Case Reveals 46 Accused

Vikarabad: Development on the ongoing investigation into the Lagcherla attack case, with the police revealing in their remand report that 46 individuals have been named as suspects. The report, which was submitted by the police, also confirms the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack so far.

According to the police remand report, the investigation continues regarding the violent assault on government officials. The incident occurred when a team of officials, including the Collector, had gone to the area to collect public opinions and gather information. During this process, some individuals, armed with sticks and stones, attacked the officials.

The report further mentions that the investigation is being carried out following a complaint lodged by DSP Srinivas Reddy, who is overseeing the case. The attack on the officials, which disrupted their efforts, has drawn significant attention, and authorities are working diligently to identify all those involved in the assault.

The case has raised concerns over the safety of public servants while performing their duties, and the police are continuing to track down additional suspects involved in the attack. As of now, the situation remains under active investigation, and further arrests are expected in the coming days.