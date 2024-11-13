Live
- YCP Members Walk Out of AP Legislative Council Over Diarrhea Deaths Debate
- AP Police Issues Notices to Director Ram Gopal Varma Over Controversial Social Media Posts
- SC issues norms on demolitions, says violation will result in prosecution
- Maha election officials seize over Rs 500 crores cash, valuables in Assembly polls season
- Government efficiency 'czar' Musk to cut a lot of waste in US govt: Mark Mobius
- Disgruntled CPI-M veteran E.P. Jayarajan denies autobiography claims
- Over 5 lakh elderly above 70 enroll for Ayushman cards; highest from MP, Kerala
- R.G. Kar financial lapses: Illegal medicine purchase under CBI lens
- 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir Valley
- Amazon Shuts Down Freevee as Prime Video Introduces Ads
Just In
Remand Report in Lagcherla Attack Case Reveals 46 Accused
Development on the ongoing investigation into the Lagcherla attack case, with the police revealing in their remand report that 46 individuals have been named as suspects.
Vikarabad: Development on the ongoing investigation into the Lagcherla attack case, with the police revealing in their remand report that 46 individuals have been named as suspects. The report, which was submitted by the police, also confirms the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack so far.
According to the police remand report, the investigation continues regarding the violent assault on government officials. The incident occurred when a team of officials, including the Collector, had gone to the area to collect public opinions and gather information. During this process, some individuals, armed with sticks and stones, attacked the officials.
The report further mentions that the investigation is being carried out following a complaint lodged by DSP Srinivas Reddy, who is overseeing the case. The attack on the officials, which disrupted their efforts, has drawn significant attention, and authorities are working diligently to identify all those involved in the assault.
The case has raised concerns over the safety of public servants while performing their duties, and the police are continuing to track down additional suspects involved in the attack. As of now, the situation remains under active investigation, and further arrests are expected in the coming days.