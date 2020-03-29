Remove barricades at village entry: Minister Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: There should be no laxity in quarantining the foreign returnees, corona suspected cases and contacts of positive cases recorded in the district, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed the district officials at a meeting here on Saturday.

Disinfectant sodium hypochlorite should be sprayed for a second time in Kothagudem Municipality where three persons in the DSP's house were tested positive for coronavirus, he suggested.

Ajay Kumar expressed anger at District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr L Bhasker Naik for failing to submit proposals for the procurement of protective kits used in treating coronavirus patients, when the situation is very serious.

He suggested the department officials to use the facilities at SCCL main hospital in Kothagudem to treat or isolate corona patients.

The district officers informed the Minister that all the foreign returnees in the district were put under house isolation. The Minister directed them to isolation forcibly if anyone violates quarantine rule.

He directed the police and revenue officials not to stop vehicles carrying essential commodities and agriculture supplies. All required measures have to be taken to ensure supply of essential commodities to public in the wake of lockdown.

The Minister further told the endowment, revenue and police officials to make efforts in maintaining social distance and avoiding public gathering during Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam.

Referring to barricades set up at the entry points of several villages as part of lockdown, Minister Ajay Kumar told the officials to remove them with immediate effect.

It is essential to maintain lockdown, but erecting barricades could obstruct the movement of ambulances and vehicles carrying essential commodities, he added.