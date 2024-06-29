Remove DEO from her duties immediately, demands ABVP

Gadwal : Activists from ABVP led by Gadwal district convener Suresh stated a protest at the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office here on Friday demanding various reforms in the education sector.

One of their main demands was the immediate dismissal of the DEO, whom they said was ‘incompetent in implementing the laws’ against private corporate schools. During the protest, Suresh made statements regarding the challenges faced by students due to insufficient infrastructure at schools.

In addition, demands included setting up adequate infrastructure at government schools, controlling fees at private corporate schools, and ensuring the implementation of the Right to Education Act.

Moreover, they criticised the State government for its inability to address issues in the education sector and warned that they would besiege the Secretariat if their demands were not met.

“The government should take stringent measures against the owners of private, corporate, and international schools who illegally charge exorbitant fees,” stated Suresh.

“They must also recognise and derecognise private schools based on their adherence to established norms and regulations. There must be no shortage of teachers at government schools. The DEO (District Education Officer) and MEO (Mandal Education Officer) positions should be filled immediately to ensure proper functioning and oversight,” he said.

Amongst other specific demands, the ABVP activists have called for investigation in the Mid-Day Meal irregularities as well.