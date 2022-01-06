Renovate Sri Venkateswara temple, ensure spiritual ambience: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has directed revenue officials to work on the expansion and development of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Suryapet in such a way that spirituality must prevail in construction.

It may be noted that the foundation stone for the expansion and development works was laid by seer Tridandi Chinna Jiyar Swamy. On Wednesday, Minister Jagadish held a review meeting with revenue officials and sthapathi on the temple premises.

Speaking on this occasion, he advised them to take steps to reflect spirituality in all aspects in revival works of the temple. The structures and sculptures should be designed in such a way that devotees who visit the temple should feel pleasure and spirituality, he added.

Along with officials, the Minister spent two hours at the temple and enquired about the structures that are going to come up during the temple construction. He had discussions with officials concerned and sthapathi about the changes required in temple construction.

The officials explained the Minister that as a part of revival work, the three-storey temple would be constructed.

Stapthi Damodar Chari, SE of Endowment department E.Mallikarjun Reddy, A Rajaiah, temple EO Srinivas Reddy and temple priest Venugopal Charyulu participated in the meeting.