Renovations in Assembly with Rs. 49 cr: R&B Minister

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Tuesday said that the government would renovate the Assembly building with an estimate of Rs 49 crore with the help of the Aga Khan Trust. The R&B Minister, along with Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, visited the Legislative Assembly and had a review meeting on the renovation works. The government is taking up renovations of the Speaker Chamber and the Council building.

The Ministers enquired about the work done so far and gave necessary instructions to the officials. The R&B Minister asked the officials to complete the renovations in the Assembly within three months. He said that the Assembly and council halls would be brought together in one place on the lines of the central hall of Parliament. Presently, the Ministers are going from Assembly building to the council building in cars, and if these buildings are at the same place, it would save time.

The Minister asked the R&B special secretary, D Hari Chandana, to call tenders for electrification and plumbing required for the building. He also talked to the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and got the pending dues of Rs two crore released for Aga Khan Trust. He said that there was a need for having rooms for security personnel and parking space.